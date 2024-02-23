Today’s Weather Forecast – February 23, 2024

Menu ›
Fri, 23 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sun and cloud will alternate over southern Ghana during the day, Ghana Meteo reports.
Isolated cases of rain and thunder are expected later in the day.
The north will be fairly dry and slightly hazy during the forecast period.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day;
