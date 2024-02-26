Today’s Weather Forecast – February 26, 2024

Menu ›
Mon, 26 Feb 2024
Ghana Meteo reports that hot and sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country today.
Periodic clouds will also be experienced during the day with a likelihood of rain and thunder over a few areas later in the afternoon.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day:
