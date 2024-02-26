Today’s Weather Forecast – February 26, 2024

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Ghana Meteo reports that hot and sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country today.

Periodic clouds will also be experienced during the day with a likelihood of rain and thunder over a few areas later in the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

Hot and sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country today. Periodic clouds will be experienced during the day with a likelihood of rain and thunder over few areas later in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UfkX3aPvPZ — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) February 26, 2024

NAY