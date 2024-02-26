News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
Menu
News
0

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 26, 2024

Ghana Meteorological Agency 1 Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 26 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Meteo reports that hot and sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country today.

Periodic clouds will also be experienced during the day with a likelihood of rain and thunder over a few areas later in the afternoon.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NAY
Source: www.ghanaweb.com