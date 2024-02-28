Today’s Weather Forecast – February 28, 2024

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Ghana Meteo reports that the Sun and clouds will alternate over southern Ghana during the day.

Northern Ghana is expected to be sunny with few clouds.



Localised cases of rain and thunder are anticipated over few areas within the country from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day





