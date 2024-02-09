News

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 9, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency 1 Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 9 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Southern Ghana will be less dry compared to the northern and transition zones, while it remains hazy across the country, Ghana Meteo reports.

Few clouds will be observed later in the day over parts of the south, the report adds.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 27°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



