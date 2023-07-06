0
Today’s Weather Forecast – July 6, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly Cloudy conditions will be experienced over most parts of the country, with chances of slight rain over parts of the coastal sector this morning.

Early morning mist and fog patches are also expected over places in

the hilly and forest areas.

Chances of thunderstorms and rain are expected over portions of the middle and the northern sectors of the country in the late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
