Today’s Weather Forecast – July 6, 2023

Partly Cloudy conditions will be experienced over most parts of the country, with chances of slight rain over parts of the coastal sector this morning.

Early morning mist and fog patches are also expected over places in



the hilly and forest areas.



Chances of thunderstorms and rain are expected over portions of the middle and the northern sectors of the country in the late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)