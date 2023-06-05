0
Today’s Weather Forecast – June 5, 2023

Mon, 5 Jun 2023

The country is expected to be variably cloudy this morning, with chances of rain of varying intensities over a few places.

Sunny intervals are anticipated across the country in the afternoon, with a few cases of thunderstorms or rain later in the day into the evening.

Early morning mist or fog patches are expected over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
