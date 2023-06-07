0
Today’s Weather Forecast – June 7, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Most parts of the country are expected to be cloudy this morning with slim chances of slight to moderate rain over few places in southern Ghana.

Sunny intervals are anticipated across the country in the course of the day with cases of thunderstorms or rain from late afternoon into the night.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over parts of coastal,

mountainous and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

