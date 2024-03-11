News

Today’s Weather Forecast – March 11, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency

Mon, 11 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Meteo reports that parts of southern Ghana will experience reduced visibility early this morning due to mist and fog.

Sunny weather is also expected across the country as the day unfolds.

Rain and thunder are anticipated over a few areas within the middle and transition zones later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



