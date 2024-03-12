News

News
Today’s Weather Forecast – March 12, 2024

Ghana Meteorological Agency 1 Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 12 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Meteo reports that sunny weather is expected throughout the day.

Periodic clouds are also anticipated over southern Ghana with a chance of thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



