Today’s Weather Forecast – March 12, 2024

Ghana Meteo reports that sunny weather is expected throughout the day.

Periodic clouds are also anticipated over southern Ghana with a chance of thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day

