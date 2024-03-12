Today’s Weather Forecast – March 12, 2024

Menu ›
Tue, 12 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana Meteo reports that sunny weather is expected throughout the day.
Periodic clouds are also anticipated over southern Ghana with a chance of thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day
