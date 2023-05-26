0
Today’s Weather Forecast – May 26, 2023

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to dominate over most places in the country

becoming sunny later in the day.

Misty conditions are also expected over the mountainous and forest areas.

However, isolated cases of thunderstorm and rain are expected over a few place in the Northern sector from evening into the night.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
