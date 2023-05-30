Today’s Weather Forecast – May 30, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Partly cloudy weather will be experienced over few parts of the country early this morning but mostly sunny over the entire country as the day progresses.

Isolated thunderstorms or rain are forecast over places in the Southern sector this evening whiles places in the northern half of the country will also experience the same from midnight.



Mist is expected over the forest and hilly areas in the middle sector.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:









NB:The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)