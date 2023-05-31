0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – May 31, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions with rain are expected over areas in the coastal sectors this morning, becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to dominate over the middle and northern sectors, becoming sunny later in the day.

Misty conditions are also expected over the mountainous and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian