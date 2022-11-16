Today’s Weather Forecast – November 16, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the Southern half of the country early this morning with sunny intervals as the day progresses.

However, most places in the Northern sector are expected to be hot, relatively dry, and slightly hazy with visibility range of 7km to 9km.



Few places in the middle sector and north of the coastline is forecast to experience localized thunderstorms late afternoon.



Early morning mist or fog patches will form over hilly, forest and coastal areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



