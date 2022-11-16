0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 16, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the Southern half of the country early this morning with sunny intervals as the day progresses.

However, most places in the Northern sector are expected to be hot, relatively dry, and slightly hazy with visibility range of 7km to 9km.

Few places in the middle sector and north of the coastline is forecast to experience localized thunderstorms late afternoon.

Early morning mist or fog patches will form over hilly, forest and coastal areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why