Today’s Weather Forecast – November 25, 2022

The southern half of the country is expected to be partly cloudy this morning with mist and fog patches forming over the forest and mountainous areas becoming sunny in the afternoon.

Few cases of localized thunderstorms are expected in the evening hours.



The northern half of the country is expected to be slightly hazy throughout the forecast period with hot and sunny conditions in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



