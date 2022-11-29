0
Today’s Weather Forecast – November 29, 2022

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Relatively dry, hot, and sunny weather with slightly hazy conditions is expected over the northern half of the country.

The southern half will be sunny for most part of the day with cases of rain and thundery activities and hilly places later from afternoon into the evening hours.

Early morning mist is predicted over coastal, forest, and hilly areas of southern Ghana.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

