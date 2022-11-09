1
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 9, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Occasional cloudiness is expected over parts of the coast this morning, especially over the western portions.

A sunny afternoon will be observed, with cases of localised thunderstorms or rain later over parts of the coastal and middle sectors.

The northern sector is expected to remain relatively dry, hot, and sunny, with slightly hazy conditions within the forecast period, especially over the Upper regions.

Mist is expected over parts of coastal, forest, and mountainous areas early this morning.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents