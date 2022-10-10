1
Today’s Weather Forecast – October 10, 2022

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions are expected over most places this morning with chances of rain of varying intensities over few areas in the Southern half.

Sunny conditions are expected across sectors of the country with cases of rain or thunderstorms over parts of Southern Ghana this afternoon and later in the evening over the Northern half.

Early morning mist or fog patches are expected over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

