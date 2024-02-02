News

Today’s Weather Forecast: There are rain and thunder clouds over the ocean of Ghana - Ghana Meteo

Ghana Meteorological Agency 1 Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 2 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are rain and thunderclouds over the ocean of Ghana, Ghana Meteo reports.

This report adds will cloudiness over the east coast with cases of rain and thunder.

Northern Ghana will remain dry and hazy throughout the period.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com