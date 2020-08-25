Today the news stands

0
General News Tue, 25 Aug 2020

Chronicle:

*26 of NPP projects do not exist – NDC.

*Our 2020 Manifesto feasible – Oppong Nkrumah

*Spare parts dealers kick against ban on importation of salvaged cars

New Crusading Guide

*I will cancel Agyapa Royalties deal if I’m elected President – Mahama brags.

*Former UCC Vice Chancellor fingered in huge procurement breaches.

*Ellembelle benefits from community mining.

