10
Menu
News

'Tofiakwa’ – Mahama’s reaction after referring to NDC members as NPP

Video Archive
Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama committed a ‘blunder’ while addressing National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in a viral video.

The former president who was educating the members of the NDC on the party’s upcoming primaries, mistakenly referred to all the parliamentary hopefuls as members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His reaction to the mistake was more priceless, leading to the crowd laughing their heads off.

“On May 13 there will be two ballot boxes here, the 1st will be the parliamentary, the 2nd will be the presidential.

“I’m told there are four aspirants including the member of parliament himself so we have five. All of them are NPP. Eh! Sorry,” he said.

“Tofiakwa,” the former president added as he was laughing together with the crowd.

Watch a video of Mahama’s remarks below:





Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:



IB/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: