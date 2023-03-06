25
Menu
News

Togbe Afede arrives at Ghana at 66 celebrations ground in Rolls Royce

Video Archive
Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and the president of the Asogli Traditional Area arrived at the 66th Independence Day Celebrations in Ghana in grand style.

In a Rolls Royce decorated with pennons, Togbi Afede XIV arrived escorted by his entourage and security details.

While one of his traditional escorts held the umbrella, Togbi, clad in a brightly coloured Kente cloth walked majestically to his seat.

Togbe Afede is one of many prominent personalities including President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Bawumia and the King of Anlo, Awomefia Togbi Sri III.

Togbe Afede XIV the former President of the National House of Chiefs. He is also an alumnus of the University of Ghana and holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

Watch the video below:



WA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat