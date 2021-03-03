Togbe Afede encourages coronavirus vaccination

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, has urged Chiefs in the traditional area to help mobilise the people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the involvement of the chiefs would help fight misinformation and encourage the people to get vaccinated against the virus.



Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, Awafiaga of Asogli State, said this on behalf of Togbe Afede, when he donated 7,500 nose masks to the Chiefs in the Traditional Area.



The masks are to be distributed to the people within the various traditional areas to protect them against the virus.

He said while the COVID-19 vaccination started to roll, there was still considerable vaccine scepticism among segments of the population and urged Chiefs to persuade the people by taking the shots.



Togbe Howusu said people should not lower their guard to lead reckless lifestyles after the vaccination but should continue to follow the COVID-19 protocols of wearing nose masks, frequent washing of hands under running water with soap and the use of hand sanitisers and social distancing.