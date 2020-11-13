Togbe Afede floored at National House of Chiefs election

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area has beaten Togbe Afede XIV at the National House of chiefs election becoming the new President.

Ogyeahohoo Gyebi II, 72, polled 47 out of the 72 total valid votes cast while Togbe Afede managed 25 in the Thursday polls.



The Vice-President of the House, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, also lost his position to the Paramount Chief of Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo III.

Naa Puowele Karbo III polled 44 out of the 72 total valid votes cast while the incumbent Vice-President, had 28.