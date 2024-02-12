Togbe Afede is ready to abdicate his stool to become Mahama’s running mate - Tsidi Akrobortu

An old photo of Togbe Afede XIV (L) exchanging pleasantries with John Dramani Mahama

Ivan Tsidi Akrobortu, a lead advocate for the Change Makers Forum, has reportedly stated that Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, is ready to renounce his stool to become the running mate of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

This comes after Togbe Afede’s name popped up in the list of contenders who could be considered to partner with John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming 2024 elections, graphic.com.gh reports.



According to the report, Tsidi Akrobortu urged the NDC to settle on Agbogbomefia as Mahama’s running mate because he would have a serious impact and increase the party’s chances of winning the election.



He argued that the paramount chief is the ultimate choice because of his expertise in finance, economy, banking and entrepreneurship, which would be needed for the management of Ghana’s economy.



“Togbe is ready to abdicate his stool in fulfilment of the constitutional requirement once he is selected as the running mate to the NDC flag bearer,” Akrobortu is quoted to have said by graphic.com.gh.



The report also stated that Change Makers Forum, a centre-left political orientation seeking to affect leadership with advocacy, indicated that to avoid a repeat of the current economic challenges the country is seeing, the next vice president of the country must be in the position to proffer solutions to current and future challenges.

It added that a running mate must be someone who is “capable of understanding the president's mindset, providing honest feedback based on data and facts, and analysing government policies effectively.”



Reports indicate that the choice of Mahama's running mate has been narrowed to three regions by the party: Central, Eastern, and Ashanti, with Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Julius Debrah, and Kwame Awuah-Darko representing the three regions, respectively.



Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang was the running mate of Mr. John Dramani Mahama in the December 2020 general election, but they failed to win the elections. She has been criticized for adding nothing to the ticket and losing her home region of the central region.



Julius Debrah, former chief of staff during the erstwhile John Mahama administration (January 2013–January 2017), is the next potential candidate of choice for the NDC ticket. He hails from the Eastern Region.



Kwame Awuah-Darko is a former BOST and TOR Managing Director under the erstwhile John Mahama government and is credited with its transformation.

He is a businessman and a banker, the 3rd son of the late Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem I, the Nkosuohene of the Asante Juaben traditional area in the Ashanti Region.



BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.