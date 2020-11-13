Togbe Afede’s defeat: You took God’s prophecy for a joke – Nigel Gaisie

Former president of the National House of Chief, Togbe Afede XIV

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie claims the former president of the National House of Chief, Togbe Afede XIV doubted his prophecy on him losing the just ended elections.

According to Nigel, he once told comedian DKB about the prophecy and asked him to inform Togbe Afede XIV. The prophecy, he says, was however ignored as Togbe Afede XIV paid no heed to it.



Making this known in an interview on Accra FM, Thursday, November 12, 2020, Prophet Gaisie said:



“God told me that Togbe Afede and his vice will lose the National House of Chiefs elections. I called my classmate, Comedian DKB to relay the information to him. He took it as a joke and today, he has lost his position as the president of the National House of Chiefs”.

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II defeated Togbe Afede XIV to become the next President of the House.



Out of the 72 votes cast, the president-elect, Ogyeahohoo Gyebi II polled 47 while Togbe Afede XIV had only 25 votes.



The incumbent Vice-President of the House, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, also lost to the Paramount Chief of Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo III.