Togoland attacks: Group calls for halt in reopening of schools in the Volta region

Africa Education Watch

The Africa Education Watch has called on the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to halt the reopening of schools in the Volta region amidst security threats in the area.

The call follows the recent attack on the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, by a group of people suspected to be members of the separatist group advocating for independence from Ghana for the Western Togoland.



The members of the group reportedly fired gunshots, set ablaze one of the STC buses before proceeding to beat up some drivers.



For African Education Watch, reopening of schools in the area could lead to similar situations witnessed in Nigeria and Cameroon where the terrorist group, Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in the town of Chibok in the Borno State of Nigeria.



Taking to its official twitter page, Africa Education Watch noted that “from the way, things are going, and the apparent lack of any meaningful security, no one should attempt re-opening JHS & SHS in October in that Region….we know how these deadly groups targeted schools in Cameroon, Nigeria, etc. @MatthewOPrempeh”



President Akufo–Addo, in his 16th COVID-19 update to the nation, announced the resumption of school for JHS 2 and SHS 2 students on October 5, 2020.

The move forms part of efforts to ensure that the students complete their academic work as the government works towards the gradual easing of restrictions in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.



But for Africa Education Watch, the Ministry of Education should hold on with any possible resumption for students in the Volta region, at least for the meantime, due to the heavy security threats that come with the recent rampage that has been reported in parts of the area by members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, a group demanding independence from Ghana.





