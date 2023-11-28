Togolese arrested for allegedly attempting to use a young man for money rituals

File photo

Haruna Muba, a teenage Togolese national, was detained at Denkyira Ayanfuri in the Central Region’s Upper Denkyira West District for attempting to use another person for money rituals.

The suspect is accused of attempting to use the young man in his twenties for money rituals so he could purchase a car.



His arrest was made possible after Ayanfuri community elders learned about Haruna’s plan to behead the victim.



Abena Badu Adepa, who reported the story revealed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that the suspect planned to use the money to buy a car.



The suspect is reported to have approached another young guy in the vicinity who was a gold buyer to show him how he got his automobile and that he was willing to go to any length to get one.



The gold buyer reportedly told the suspect that he got the automobile after years of hard work, but the suspect denied the claims.



Sensing the suspect’s nefarious intentions, he made up a tale and told him he could help him make blood money and that a human sacrifice was required.

Later, the guy arrived with a 17-year-old female he claimed was his niece.



But the gold buyer told him she couldn’t be used for the rituals and that they required a guy.



She went on to say that three months later, the suspect called him back and said he had found someone.



The gold buyer then informed local chiefs.



The chiefs then pretended to be traditional priests, with the help of a BNI official.



The gold buyer brought the suspect to the

shrine-style room, where he asked that the victim be slain so he could be rich.



He was then told to cut off the victim’s head using a machete he had taken with him.



The suspect allegedly attempted to kill the victim by putting his leg on him.



At this time, the BNI official stopped him, revealed his name, and arrested him.



He is currently in custody, assisting the police with their investigation.