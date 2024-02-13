Togolese sentenced for obtaining Ghanaian documents illegally

File photo

Source: GNA

A 26-year-old Togolese was on Monday sentenced to a fine of 240 penalty units equivalent to GH¢2,880.00 for obtaining multiple Ghanaian documents illegally.

Komitse Senyo Egle was charged with obtaining a Ghanaian birth certificate by false declaration, Ghanaian National Identification card by false declaration, driver’s license by false declaration as well as entering and remaining in Ghana without immigration permit.



He was sentenced to a fine of GH¢60 penalty units on each count, and sentence is to run consecutively.



In default, Komitse would spend 24 weeks imprisonment, six weeks each, on each count.



Komitse Senyo Egle admitted the offences and he was sentenced accordingly by the Kaneshie District Court Two presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye.



“I obtained the birth certificate to enable me further my education at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and also use the Ghana card to register my sim card. I am sorry, Egle pleaded for mitigation.

The prosecution told the Court that Komitse, now convict, is a Togolese driver.



He was arrested by Immigration Officials at Asuogyamang in the Eastern Region after he failed to stop for a routine check at the barrier.



The Court heard that during questioning, he claimed he was from Western Togoland and that a search conducted on him revealed that, he had in his possession a Ghana birth certificate, Ghana Card, Ghanaian driving license and a Togolese Voter’s card.



The prosecution said he was subsequently referred to the National Enforcement Section at the Immigration Headquarters for further investigations.



Information on the birth certificate of convict claimed that he was born at La Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region to one Kudjo Egle and one Afi Fegan, both Ghanaians.

Investigations, the prosecution said, revealed that the convict was a Togolese born in Kuma – Adama in Togo to one Kudjo Egle and one Afi Fegan, both Togolese.



The Court heard that Komitse claimed he came to Ghana with the purpose of furthering his education.



He stayed with his sister-in-law, one Addo Patience at Tema where he learnt masonry and later diverted into driving, it said.



He also claimed that he had wanted to register his sim card to avoid it being deactivated and discussed with one Ellen Sowah, who assisted him to acquire the Ghana birth certificate, the Court was told.



The convict then used the birth certificate to acquire the Ghana card during the second phase of the mass registration exercise in 2022.

Further investigations revealed that Komitse came to Ghana in 2018, through an unauthorised border crossing point around the Aflao border post and had since remained in the country without any Immigration permit, the prosecution said.



It said he again obtained a Ghanaian driving licence.



After thorough investigations, he was charged with the offences and put before court.