Tolerate one another for peace to prevail - Rev Attu

The Acting Moderator said no country can develop in an atmosphere of chaos and instability

Reverend Elisha E. Attu, Acting Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) Wednesday called on Ghanaians to tolerate one another for peace to prevail in the country.

"We need tolerance and peace in order to move the country forward," he said.



Rev. Attu made the call in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho.



He said it behoves on all Ghanaians to put our political affiliation aside and work together for the development of the country.



The Acting Moderator said no country can develop in an atmosphere of chaos and instability.

"All of us envisaged 2021 to be a year of prosperity but it will be a mirage if we throw tolerance and peace aside," he cautioned.



Rev. Attu urged religious leaders to use the pulpit to preach the importance of peace and also appealed to Christians to exhibit peace wherever and whenever they found themselves.



He reminded them that if the country was not peaceful the Churches would not grow adding "as Christians we need a peaceful environment to worship our God".



The Acting Moderator urged Christians not to use the Christmas and New Year season to indulge in immoral activities but get closer to their maker.