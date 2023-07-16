Tolon MP breaks silence over alleged forgery in Australia

Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu

The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, has finally broken his silence regarding the allegations of forgery made against him in Australia.

The accusations came to light when Yaw Brogya Genfi, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser, filed a writ at the Supreme Court seeking to annul Habib Iddrisu's election as the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Tolon constituency.



In the writ, Brogya Genfi claimed that the MP had been convicted of fraud and forgery in Australia, making him ineligible to contest the Ghanaian election at the time he filed his nomination.



According to the writ filed on November 7, 2023, Mr. Iddrisu pleaded guilty and was convicted by the Perth Magistrates Court on November 28, 2011.



During a recent appearance on the Big Issues show on July 16, the Tolon MP was confronted about the case by lawyer Martin Kpebu.



In response, Habib Iddrisu asserted, "There is no case against me." However, Martin Kpebu reminded the MP of the eligibility issue, stating, "They said you are not eligible. You were convicted in Australia for something."

Expressing his frustration, the Tolon MP firmly denied being found guilty in any court of competent jurisdiction and expressed disappointment in Martin Kpebu's remarks.



Habib Iddrisu warned, "He has mentioned a certain statement, and I'm telling you that I'm going to take action based on this record. You said I was convicted in Australia and that there is a case against me. The point is, have I been found guilty in any court of competent jurisdiction. I'm very disappointed in you. If you don't withdraw it now, I will take action."



The MP further emphasized, "You cannot sit down here and make reckless and stupid comments. To the best of my knowledge, I have not been declared guilty at any court."



YNA/KPE