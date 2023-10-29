Tolon MP involved in an accident

Accident scene

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon Constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has been involved in an accident, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

The accident, according to MyNewsGh.com sources, occurred this morning while he was on his way to Chereponi in the North East Region with his Toyota Landcruiser cross-country vehicle.



The MP, together with his bodyguard and driver, however, escaped unhurt.

Details of how the accident occurred remain sketchy but the MP, when reached on the phone, confirmed the incident and indicated that he was on his way to the area in preparation for the arrival of the Vice President.



“I am doing very well together with my bodyguard and driver. It is very unfortunate but we thank God for saving our lives. We were actually on our way to Chereponi to prepare for the arrival of the Vice President," he revealed.