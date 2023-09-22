'Tone down' - Akomea to Ken Agyapong after Ahmed Suale allegation against Bawumia

NPP presidential candidate and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has suggested that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia knows the person responsible for the murder of Ghanaian investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

“Those who wrote the 10 sins (of Ken Agyapong) in support of Bawumia, he (Bawumia) is the vice president, he is the head of the Police Council, they know the killers of Ahmed Suale, why have they not spoken out? And they are coming to blame me for it,” he said in Twi.



“If you are a government and your national security (architecture) does not know the person who killed Ahmed Suale, then it means you don’t know what you are doing. Is this one of the ten sins of Kennedy Agyapong?” he added.



STC Boss and a member of Dr Bawumia's campaign team expressed disappointment in the Assin Central MP's comment, saying some of these comments are not important.

"We all belong to the same political party...we should all tone down," he averred during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



Listen to him in the video below



