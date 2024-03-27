Too many internal fights in NPP worrying – Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha is the National Youth Organiser of the NPP

The National Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, is worried that the internal fights within the NPP will be a hindrance to their victory in the 2024 elections.

Mustapha Salam is of the view that the numbers favour the governing political party but the continuous fights within the party is what will be their bane.



“In 2016, when Nana won the election, he won with 54%. That was a straight win. In his second term in 2020, he got 52%. On the balance of it, the NPP is more populous than the NDC. That is why I tell the party members that we need to unite because we have the numbers,” he said.



He continued “We need to stop the fights and internal wranglings that has characterized the party in recent times. We need to find a way to address the challenges of party people who are peeved in order to bring them on board and assure them that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will ensure their grievances are addressed and we can win power."

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is hopeful of making history in the 2024 elections.



They believe they can be the first political party in Ghana to break the eight-year cycle of political parties in Ghana.