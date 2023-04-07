9
'Too pedestrian' - NPP National Organizer on CODEO's position on pro-NPP EC appointments

Henry Nana Boakye Nana B 2023 Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Organizer

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has rebuked the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) over their demand for the resignation of Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani from the Electoral Commission.

Dr Appiahene and Ahmed Tijani were appointed by President Akufo-Addo to the Board of the Electoral Commission in March 2023.

But CODEO has accused both persons of having political inclination towards the NPP and therefore are calling for their resignation from the Board.

“We are painfully aware that voluntary and constitutionally grounded revocation of these unfortunate and democratically problematic EC appointments by the President is extremely unlikely. However, nothing stops the affected appointees, namely Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijani from voluntarily and honourably resigning from the EC.

“This will be in the supreme interest of our country’s continued democratic progress, election peace and credibility and indeed overall national interest,” the group said in a press conference.

But Henry Nana Boakye, populary known as Nana B, has slammed CODEO stating "their evidence is too pedestrain".

According to him, the group is just jumping on the bandwagon because there are speculations about the new EC appointees having an affiliation with the NPP.

Nana B refuted the claims stressing Dr. Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed are not NPP activists.

Touching specifically on Dr. Appiahene, Nana B asserted that "the man has never been a TESCON patron . . . he is not an NPP member. He is not part of NPP communications team".

He rebuked CODEO saying their "mere speculation and just naked conjecturing should not be acceptable" and standing for Dr. Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed, he emphasized that he "will never call for their resignation. We have not breached any law".

