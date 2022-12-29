Top 5 media giants that rule UEW

A picture of the students at the UEW campus-based Radio Windy Bay

Source: Warlord Baskimo

Consistent checks in the media circles of the University of Education, Winneba [UEW] reveal students of English dominate the campus-based radio, Radio Windy Bay, 98.3FM.

Ermines Onyema (ErmBarometer)



Ermines is a sports presenter, broadcaster, reporter, and host of Windy Sports Digest, Windy Sports Lane, Laws of the Game, Let’s Talk Handball, an analyst and a pundit. Ermines was a pundit for the AFCON 2021 as well as the program AFCON DIARIES on 98.3FM.



Ermines is a back-to-back reporter on Hope Tennis Clinic events organized by the CEO, Enoch Godi, a USA-based Ghanaian tennis player in September 2021 and August 2022. Ermines, a reporter on the maiden edition of Ghana Table Tennis Association Women’s Open in October 2021.



Ermines is the Outstanding Sports Personality-2021 award winner in ASSENS Excellence Awards in UEW. Ermines continues to skyrocket journalism when he travelled to cover the 2021 14th CANA African Swimming Championship for Radio Windy Bay as 42 African Countries took part in the B-International Pool and South Africa took the tournament by storm.



Ermines was part of the ITF World Tennis Tour J5 involving 18 countries and a media medalist in the UEW Registrar’s Cup, 2022. Ermines is the official reporter for Team UEW in GUSA 2022 and a media reporter for Ghana Swim League.

Ermines bagged 3 awards in ASSENS Honors 2022 which includes Media Personality of the Year.



Bismark Kobena Nyame (DJ Kobbyrich)



Kobbyrich is an entertainment producer, director presenter and thus, he is an entertainment presenter on Radio Windy Bay, 98.3FM. Bismark is also a DJ. He features in almost all activities of the media house, from the Windy Drive program, the Workers Avenue, Weekend Groove, Weekend Flavour, and E-Base program on 98.3FM.



Kobbyrich is also in charge of the radio promotions of the UEW, and SRC Enter-Com and also featured in UEW Freshers’ Akwaaba Artiste Night where AMG Medikal and Tulenkey wowed the stage in April 2022.



Besides, Kobbyrich performed at Ghartey Hall Freshers’ Akwaaba Night as the main disc jockey as well as at Simpa Hall Freshers’ Akwaaba Night as their main DJ.

He won the Best Entertainment Personality Award in September 2021 during the ASSENS Dinner and Awards Night held at Gloriaka Hotel in Winneba where he anchored as the DJ for the night as well as in October 2022.



Agbo Petrina (Trina)



Trina is part of the team that hosts the program, LITERARY HOUR SHOW on 98.3FM. Trina is versatile as a show host and a journalist; grants interviews to students, lecturers, and many others. She hosted Dr. Israel Peace, Senior Lecturer, Department of English a couple of times.



Trina is appointed by the leadership of the SRC 2022 as the students’ broadcaster where she is the medium between the SRC and the student body. Trina currently hosts a program captioned, AFFAIRS OF STUDENTS on 98.3FM. She is also an aspiring entrepreneur and was adjudged the Outstanding Female Entrepreneur during the maiden ASSENS Excellence Awards, 2021.



Annel Jeneba Jones (JJ Annel)

Annel features on Radio Windy Bay for sports as a pundit. She is currently featured on Icon Watch Star, a segment on Windy Sports on Sundays. She played a media role at the Hope Tennis Clinic events organized by the CEO, Enoch Godi, a USA-based Ghanaian in September 2021.



In 2022, Annel was part of the reporters for the ITF World Tennis Tour J5, a medalist reporter during UEW’s Registrar’s Staff Cup, in July 2022 and equally a reporter for UEW Cross Country, Ajumako 2022. Annel was a reporter for the GUSA KNUST 2022.



Edwin Edzordzi Folivi-Tayko (Litmuz)



Edwin was the coordinator for the Literary Hour Show, a regular panelist and sometimes a co-host of the said program on 98.3FM in Winneba. He was the ‘MC’ for the 2021 English Departmental manifesto reading event.” To top it all, Edwin won the Most Outstanding Personality in level 300 during the ASSENS Excellence Awards in September 2021.