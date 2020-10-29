Top businessmen, CEOs of public institutions to be inducted into Corporate Ghana Hall of fame

Talal Fattal receiving his Induction Award from Yofi Grant at the 2019 edition

Accomplished Ghanaian businessmen and distinguished CEOs of state institutions will tonight, Friday, October 30, 2020, be inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of fame.

The Hall of Fame provides a forum for members to individually and collectively contribute to the growth of corporate Ghana by sharing their knowledge and experience with their successors, business associations like PEF, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), and public policymakers and implementers.



The association which is currently chaired by Mr. Kwasi Abeasi of GIPC, exists to recognize and celebrate the professional accomplishments of some outstanding well-experienced members of the corporate community.



The maiden edition and launch of the Corporate Ghana Hall of fame, saw the official induction of some veteran accomplished corporate titans including;



? Mr. Kwasi Abeasi, Chairperson of the Board of the GIPC



? Mr. Talal Fattal, CEO of Caesar’s Court and former CEO of Metro TV



? Dr. Felix Anyah, Executive Chairman of Holy Trinity Medical Centre

? Mr Roman krabel, General Manager of Accra City Hotel



? Mr Aheto Abiola Tsegah, Chairman of Unicom Chemist



? Mr Bernard M. Joseph, CEO of Sunshine Healthcare Limited… among others



The Second Edition, Opens Up To Receive More Prominent Figures;



• Hon. S.K. Boafo Of Minerals Commission



• Alex Kwaku Korankye of the Middlebelt

• Kwabena Obeng of Watch And Dine



• Rev. Ismaila Hansmittson Awudu of National Road Safety Commission



• Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice



• Hayssam Fakhry of Interplast Ghana



• Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi of Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund



• Mr. Mukesh V. Thakwani of B5 Plus

• Mr. Kwaku Awortwi of Volta River Authority



• Mr. Daniel Mckorley of Mcdan Shipping



• Mr. Michael Gyapah of G4s Security



• Mr. Robert Kutin of Allship/Maritime Authority



• Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim of Lands Commission



• Mr. Frank Herbert Davis of DVLA, and to balance the gender;

• Hon. Dr. Gladys Narley Ashitey of National Population Council



The second edition promises to be grand with a rejuvenation in bonds among the top veteran icons in corporate Ghana. The theme for the night is; “BONDING THE GHANAIAN BUSINESS COMMUNITY FOR GHANA BEYOND AID”. The ceremony will be graced by the following dignitaries;



? Hon Joseph Osei Owusu- 1st deputy speaker of Parliament,



? Mr. Arekzi Mezhaud – General Secretary, Organisation of African Trade Union Unity, ? Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu Ansah – Commissioner General, Ghana Revenue Authority.