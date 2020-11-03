Top police officers using official cars to transport wives to market – Ambassador

HE George Ayisi-Boateng , Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency George Ayisi-Boateng says the Ghana Police Service (GPS) is not using the limited available vehicles for the right purposes.

According to him, most officers of the Police Service drive their wives in their official vehicles to the markets instead of patrolling the communities to maintain law and order



“Whichever vehicle it is, make good use of it for the right purpose. Top officers in the Police Service use the vehicle to transport their kids to school, they drive their wives in the same vehicle to markets but when you go to a police station to make complaints, they will tell you there is no car”. His Excellency George Ayisi-Boateng alleged in an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Ambassador Ayisi Boateng was reacting to the current security challenges the country is faced with considering the efforts made by the police service in curbing the situation which most political analysts have said can disturb the up-coming elections.



Speaking to the host of the show on Monday, Mr. Ayisi Boateng noted that, “growing up, I have seen colonial government, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, till date and have realized that every government provide vehicles for the police so where are they”.

He argued that, if private people including himself can use their cars for more than ten years, why can’t the police service do same.



In his view, the police service instead of making good use of their mechanical shops across the country in maintaining these vehicles, the service has rather turned them into stores citing Kumasi as an example.



Mr. Ayisi Boateng also laid blame on the service for not working effectively said “our security personnel musty be up and doing. They should step up their duties”. They should use the vehicles for the purpose they purchased them for.