Torgbi Baku donates refuse bins to Denu electoral area

Torgbi Baku IV, presenting the items

Source: GNA

Torgbi Baku IV, Paramount Chief of Denu in the Volta region, has donated 50 plastic refuse containers to the Denu electoral area.

During a brief ceremony to present the containers, Torgbi Baku said the donation was in response to an open appeal made by Mr Israel Selikem Bossman, Assemblyman for the area for the provision of the refuse bins in a bid to ensure a clean and hygienic community.



He said the Elders were committed to supporting any efforts aimed at the development of Denu and the well being of all indigenes and residents.



Israel Selikem Bossman, for his part, praised the traditional leader for the donation and urged all well-meaning individuals to emulate such worthy causes.

He expressed gratitude to Nathaniel Ayivor, a businessman and the Ayivor family for their continuous support towards the development agenda of the town.



Bossman said the refuse bins would be placed at vantage points across the electoral area, particularly the Denu Swanzy beach, to address sanitation problems and ensure cleanliness within the community.



He urged all residents to take good care of the containers in order to serve their intended purpose.