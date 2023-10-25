Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V celebrates first royal anniversary

Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The elders and people of Teshie-Aflao have held a colourful durbar to celebrate the first anniversary of the coronation of their Chief, Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V, who was installed a divisional Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area about a year ago.

The grand durbar was preceded by several activities including a health walk, health screening, sporting activities, inter-school essay and quiz competitions, donation of exercise books, and other educational materials to basic schools in the traditional area.



Speaking at the durbar, Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu reiterated his commitment to working for the betterment of the lives of the people of Teshie-Aflao and the Aflao Traditional Area in general.



He called for unity and togetherness among all his subjects, which he observed was the surest way to improve the socio-economic transformation of the area.



The Divisional Chief further promised to work hand-in-hand with all the Chiefs and elders of the Aflao Traditional Area especially the Paramount Chief and President of the Council, Torgbi Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V towards the development of the area.

Torgbi Amenya Fiti for his part, congratulated Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu for availing himself of the call to serve his people as their Chief and for his commitment and contributions to the work of the traditional council.



Torgbi Fiti praised the Divisional Chief for his plans to build a befitting palace for the Nii Kpambi Vedzesu stool and urged all citizens of Teshie-Aflao to support their Chief towards the realization of that project.



The ceremony was attended by hundreds of Aflao indigenes as well as several guests including representatives of public institutions, security agencies, members of the clergy, and the general public.



It was an atmosphere of cultural drumming and dancing amid the singing of war songs and the firing of musketry.