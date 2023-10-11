Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu to celebrate first royal anniversary

Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Divisional Chief of Teshie-Aflao, Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V, is set to mark the first anniversary of his installation as Chief of the area.

Several activities have been lined up to make the week-long celebration a memorable and successful one and they include communal labour by residents of Teshie-Aflao, a health walk, free health screening exercise, medication, and voluntary blood donation, and subsidized registration and renewal of NHIS cards.



The rest are reading competitions between school children, cooking competitions, football and other games and social activities, and donation of exercise books to basic schools among others.



Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu will be officially sworn in as a gazetted Divisional Chief and member of the Aflao Traditional Council on Friday, October 20, 2023.



The celebration will be climaxed with a grand durbar of the Chiefs and people of Teshie-Aflao at the royal palace on Saturday, October 21, and followed by a thanksgiving Church service and a family get-together on Sunday, October 22.

Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu called on all sons and daughters of the Nii Kpambi Vedzesu clan both home and abroad and for that matter all indigenes of Teshie-Aflao, as well as all well-meaning individuals to join him in celebrating this milestone of his life.



He called for tolerance, and unity, among his subjects before, during, and after the celebration adding that peace and unity were important in the development of the Teshie-Aflao Division and the Aflao Traditional Area in general.



The Divisional Chief paid glowing tribute to the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, for his leadership qualities and his continuous support to him and the people of Teshie-Aflao.



He further promised to continue to work hand in hand with the Paramount Chief for the development of the Aflao Traditional Council.