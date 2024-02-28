Toronto Mayor joins Toronto Ghanaian community at a vigil for Adu Boakye

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow (middle) with some executive members of GCAO at the vigil

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

On February 24, 2024, leaders of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) and members of the Ghanaian community organised a vigil in Toronto to observe the death of Adu Boakye.

Adu Boakye, a Ghanaian traveller who had been in Canada for only 3 months, passed away in a drive-by shooting on Saturday, February 7, 2024.



The community members were joined by the Toronto Mayor, Olivia Chow, and the media.



The Mayor in a brief speech described the City of Toronto as the beckon of hope to all travellers from every part of the world, adding that the untimely death of Adu Boakye was a result of senseless violence.



"The community is stronger than the gang or whoever the killer was! We will track you down, our officers, our community will track you down and lock you away. The love of the community, and the family is always stronger,” the Mayor said.

With the presence of the police, leaders such as the GCAO president, Emmanuel Duodu shared his thoughts on the situation and how the community can overcome it.



There were prayer and singing sessions led by Rev. Ft. Kenneth Korsah.



Richardson Adorsu, a member of GCAO expressed gratitude to the Toronto police for their diligent work in the investigation.



The people marched with banners, flowers, candles, and a photo of the deceased in their hands and sang the song "We Shall Overcome".