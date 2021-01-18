Total disregard for coronavirus safety protocols at various markets

There is total disregard for the Covid-19 Safety Protocols in some main markets in Accra.

The government announced the safety protocols of hand washing, use of hand sanitisers and social distancing to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Mr Shaibu Abdulai, a resident and patron of the Nima Market in an interview with GNA, said he believed that the Coronavirus disease had gone.



He said although they had been hearing of the emergence of new cases in the country, they were yet to see people suffering from the disease, hence the non-compliance to the safety guidelines.



Mr Shaibu said the non-enforcement of the laws that compelled people to wear nose mask was another reason individuals not to follow the protocols.



He called on the government to enforce the laws to ensure people obeyed the safety protocols to halt the spread of the virus.

Mr Adam Bayomsi, an Okada Rider, said he was not wearing a nose mask because there was no coronavirus in the country.



He said the nationwide lockdown had affected the Okada business and called on the government to support them to revamp their businesses.



Mr Abdul-Waris Yahaya, a provision store owner at the Nima market, said most of the people who purchased products from him did not wear nose mask.



He said most of them believe that the disease was no longer in the country, adding that it was the main reason for people to disobey the safety protocols.



Mr Mohammed Tanko, a Trotro Driver at Tema Station, said he always put on a nose mask but most of the passengers did not.

He said he used hand sanitiser as there were no Veronica buckets readily available as was the case during the initial stages of the pandemic in the county.



Mr Tanko said government needed to intensify education for individuals to follow the Covid-19 safety protocols.



Meanwhile, the adherence of the Covid-19 safety guidelines in most of the business offices has seen a massive decline.



Most of the Veronica buckets that were placed at various strategic points are no longer there.