'Total rubbish' – Sammy Gyamfi reacts to ECG's 'bushfire' justification for recent 'dumsor'

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has taken the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to the cleaners over its explanation for the recent sporadic power supply (dumsor) happening across the country.

The ECG explained that the recent power outages were as a result of bushfires which were affecting the stable supply of electricity.



Reacting to this in a post shared on X on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Sammy Gyamfi described the explanation given by the ECG as untenable.



He said that Ghanaians deserve to know that dumsor is back.



He added that the ECG should stop making excuses and publish a load-shedding timetable so Ghanaians can plan their lives better.

“Total rubbish. #DumsorIsBack.Stop giving us ludicrous excuses and just publish a load-shedding timetable so we can plan our lives.



“Ghanaians deserve better,” the NDC national communication officer wrote.



Meanwhile, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ellembele, has stated that Ghana is currently grappling with load shedding.



According to the one-time Minister of Energy and Petroleum, recent cases of shedding of load were evidence that the era of rolling power outages, known as dumsor, had returned.

He also referenced reports about the increased inability of state outlets in the power production and transmission ecosystem to meet their financial obligations.



"Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is currently unable to fulfil its payment obligations to the West African Gas Pipeline, which is responsible for transporting gas from Takoradi to Tema for power generation.



"You can also track the ultimate problem to the weakest link in the value chain -ECG’s inability to pay off-takers," he added.



He tasked the government to come clean on the issue and the Ghana Grid Company to provide a timetable for the ongoing dumsor in order to help businesses and households to plan better.

