Totti Laryea expands operations with new modern office

Totti Laryea with one of his clients

In a bid to expand its operations which include football management and fitness and health service to footballers, athletes, and the general public, Train Like Pro GH has unveiled its new office.

The new office located at Teshie in Accra is to create a platform for Totti Laryea and his team to discharge their duties and aid the development of Ghana football.



Totti Laryea believes that the new ultra-modern office will enable him train Ghanaian and African footballers as well as athletes.



Train Like A Pro GH provide service in football management, football academy work, and fitness services.

Francis Totti Laryea has indicated his excitement with the new office and believes that his outfit is now prepared to expand its businesses and help more Ghanaians.



Over the years, Totti Laryea has exhibited his expertise in fitness and wellness with a number of high-profile athletes securing his service.