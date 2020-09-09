General News

Tourism Authority to reveal Beyond the Return Pillars today

Beyond the Return – is a 10-year project under the theme, “A decade of African Renaissance

The Ghana Tourism Authority will on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, reveal the seven pillars of Beyond the Return initiative.

"Beyond the Return” is a follow-up to the successful "#YearofReturn, Ghana 2019" campaign which commemorated the 400th Anniversary of the arrival of the first recorded enslaved Africans in Jamestown Virginia in 1619.



The landmark campaign also celebrated the resilience of the Africans over the past 400 years and welcomed all people of African origin to return to Africa especially Ghana.



Beyond the Return – is a 10-year project under the theme, “A decade of African Renaissance – 2020-2030.”

The Seven Pillars of the project was expected to be revealed in June this year but owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the event was postponed.



With the government gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Ghana Tourism Authority has announced it will hold a webcast to unveil the seven pillars on this evening at 4:00 pm.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.