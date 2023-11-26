Tourism Society of Ghana launches tourist liberty card

The launch of the liberty card

The Tourism Society of Ghana (TOSOGHA) launched the Tourist Liberty Card on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the Accra Tourist Information Center.

During the launch of the card, the Executive Director of Tourism Society of Ghana (TOSOGHA), Joseph Amartey, disclosed that tourism has the power to transform lives.



According to the Director, as people evolve and explore the world, they get the opportunity to learn and discover new things which in the long round, turn to have both negative and positive impacts on their lives in all their endeavours.



He stated that the liberty card is not just a card, it is a passport to a journey filled with unforgettable moments around Ghana and beyond, due to that, he urged the public to be committed to the nation by exploring the various tourist attraction sites in the country.



“The Liberty Card is a commitment to the preservation of our nation's heritage. This initiative is not about sites and attractions it is about people and commutative. The liberty card empowers local communities, creating opportunities for sustainable growth and showcasing the true access of Ghanaian's hospitality”, he added.



Speaking at the launch, the representative from the Ghana Tourism Authority, Charles Buaben, highlighted the importance of the Liberty Card to the public and how the Ghana Tourism Authority has rendered its support to it.

” The Liberty Card has made leisure travel very easy and accessible for all. However, tourism contributes to national cohesion and reduces stereotypes when youth are educated. GTA will deepen its relationship towards the establishment of the clubs in schools to educate the upcoming future leaders about Ghana’s rich culture and tourist sites”, he said.



The Board Chairman of the Tourism Society of Ghana, Ahmed Naman, mentioned that whoever accesses the tourist liberty card site fro now till December gets free access to any tourist sites of their choice, while, from January will be subsided at a discounted rate.



BELOW ARE THE STEPS TO REGISTER FOR YOUR LIBERTY CARD



1. Using your internet-enabled device, visit www.libertycard.com.gh.



2. On the “Home Page” click on the “Register” button.

3. From the registration page select your “CHAPTER” as appropriate then provide your details by filling out the forms.



4. Complete the Registration by paying the "Registration Fee” ( you will receive a notification indicating that your Registration has been completed.



5. Pick up your card at the GES District office in your area ( Please allow 2 weeks for processing & delivery time from after you complete your registration.