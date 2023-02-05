1
Menu
News

Toyota car that fell into Alajo Drain removed amidst applause from onlookers

Alaajo Accident.png Screenshot from the incident

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Toyota Camry that fell into the Alajo Drain has been removed.

The car with number plate DV161L according to residents fell into the drain when the occupants were reversing.

It piqued the interest of locals, with many wondering how the car could be removed from the drain.

Attempts to remove the car were futile because a towing vehicle hired to do so could not due to its size.

It took another towing car to remove the car from the drain amidst applause from the onlookers.

Some of the onlookers told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the car was occupied by two persons, a male and a female.

According to them, the female who was driving was reversing when the car fell into the drain.

They however managed to jump out of the car before it fell into the drain.

After the car was removed, some of them took the number with the hope of staking it in a lotto.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor