Toyota car that fell into Alajo Drain removed amidst applause from onlookers

Screenshot from the incident

The Toyota Camry that fell into the Alajo Drain has been removed.

The car with number plate DV161L according to residents fell into the drain when the occupants were reversing.



It piqued the interest of locals, with many wondering how the car could be removed from the drain.



Attempts to remove the car were futile because a towing vehicle hired to do so could not due to its size.



It took another towing car to remove the car from the drain amidst applause from the onlookers.

Some of the onlookers told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the car was occupied by two persons, a male and a female.



According to them, the female who was driving was reversing when the car fell into the drain.



They however managed to jump out of the car before it fell into the drain.



After the car was removed, some of them took the number with the hope of staking it in a lotto.