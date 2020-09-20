Tracking Africa's coronavirus cases

There are 1,390,560 confirmed infections and 1,140,980 recoveries in Africa

The outbreak of the new coronavirus has reached every nation in Africa, a continent of 1.2 billion people.

As of September 19, the confirmed coronavirus death toll on the continent stood at 33,626, with deaths including the former president of the Republic of the Congo, Jacques Joachim Yhombi-Opango, and Somalia's former Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein.



Experts warn fragile healthcare systems in many African countries could be overwhelmed in the face of a severe outbreak of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.



Below is an interactive map tracking all the coronavirus cases in Africa.

Countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19







Source: Johns Hopkins University



Last update: September 17, 2020

