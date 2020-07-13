Crime & Punishment

Trader gets 3 years for stealing baby

An Accra circuit court has sentenced a 22 – year- old trader to three years’ imprisonment in hard labour for stealing her colleague’s five months old baby boy, at Kantamanto, in Accra.

Naa Ayeley Armah, convict, took the baby to Kasoa in the Central Region after her colleague had left the baby in her care.



Naa Ayeley had pleaded not guilty to the charge of child stealing.



However, when she appeared before the court again she changed her plea to guilty and pleaded for leniency.



The court presided by Mrs Christina Cann convicted Naa Ayeley on her own plea and sentenced her to three years’ imprisonment in hard labour.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante said both complainant (name withheld) and Naa Ayeley, are traders residing at Kantamanto Market in Accra.

Chief Insp Asante said the complainant got to know Naa Ayeley not quite long, and in June the complainant left her baby in the care of Naa Ayeley.



Prosecution said when the complainant returned she could not find Naa Ayeley and the baby.



Chief Insp Asante said the complainant searched for Naa Ayeley and the baby at Kantamanto, Tema Station and the Arts Centre, but to no avail.



The complainant reported the matter to the Railways Station Police.



Chief Insp Asante said the complainant had a call from a friend that she has found Naa Ayeley at Kasoa.

The prosecution said through the help of some friends of the complainant Naa Ayeley was arrested in Kasoa.



Meanwhile police investigations revealed that Naa Ayeley had earlier been arrested by the Police in Kasoa because she was not taking good care of the baby who she claims was her child, so the baby had been handed over to the Department of Social Welfare.



The police in Kasoa handed Naa Ayeley to the Railways Police.

