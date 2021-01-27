Trader granted bail over fraud

The suspect is accused of duping the complainant to a tune of GH?17,800.00

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Court has granted a 27-year-old trader a GHc15,000.00 bail with two sureties for defrauding a private security officer in Kumasi.

Precious Ellen Etsuah was said to have succeeded in collecting an amount of GH?17,800.00 from the complainant after promising to secure a job for him.



She pleaded guilty to the charge and would reappear before the Court presided by Mr Abdul Razak Musah, on February 9, this year.



Chief Inspector Michael Koole told the Court that the complainant, Alex Agyemang was a private security officer who resided at Asante Bekwai, while the accused was a trader who resided at Atasemanso in the Kumasi metropolitan area.



Chief Inspector Koole said in December 2019, the complainant met the accused person at Asante Bekwai.



He said during the conversation, the accused person told the complainant that she once lived at Tarkwa, in the Western Region and had links to secure him employment with Anglo Gold Ashanti, Tarkwa Mine.

The Prosecutor said after proper negotiation and careful consideration, the accused person demanded cash of GH?17,800.00 from the complainant to help her facilitate the process.



He said the complainant took loans from banks and friends and paid the said amount to the accused person in three instalments.



Chief Inspector Koole said the accused after receiving the amount, started playing hide and seek with the complainant.



The complainant notwithstanding the situation made an official complaint to the Police at Atasemanso, leading to the arrest of the accused person.



The prosecution said during investigations, the accused person admitted to the offence and pleaded for one month to pay the money.

The prosecution said the accused was granted Police enquiry bail but she jumped bail and went into hiding.



He said upon Police intelligence the accused person was rearrested from her hideout at Tarkwa.



He said after investigations, she was charged with the offence and brought before the Court.